UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Dave Matthews Band headed to Connecticut for two shows this fall

Dave Matthews Band. Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak
Dave Matthews Band. Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak(Sanjay Suchak)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Dave Matthews Band plans to play two shows in Connecticut this fall.

Aaron Austin, sports and entertainment publicist for Mohegan Sun, confirmed to Channel 3 that DMB will play at the casino’s arena on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

The Nov. 13 show was scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $139.50 to $86. They go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

More information will be posted on Mohegan Sun’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall
forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mugginess and rain chances last into Wednesday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Latest News

Crystal DeJesus was arrested for driving through a small crowd of people in Bridgeport on Aug....
Woman plows through multiple people, including 5 children, in Bridgeport
New Britain Police generic
Man’s death in New Britain being investigated by Inspector General’s Office
WalletHub released its list of the Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.
Best states for teen drivers: Where CT ranks
Photo of a Manchester, CT Police Cruiser.
Manchester police seek suspects after attempted burglaries, shots fired report