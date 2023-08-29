Dave Matthews Band headed to Connecticut for two shows this fall

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Dave Matthews Band plans to play two shows in Connecticut this fall.

Aaron Austin, sports and entertainment publicist for Mohegan Sun, confirmed to Channel 3 that DMB will play at the casino’s arena on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

The Nov. 13 show was scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $139.50 to $86. They go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

