Dave Matthews Band headed to Connecticut for two shows this fall
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Dave Matthews Band plans to play two shows in Connecticut this fall.
Aaron Austin, sports and entertainment publicist for Mohegan Sun, confirmed to Channel 3 that DMB will play at the casino’s arena on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
The Nov. 13 show was scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $139.50 to $86. They go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
More information will be posted on Mohegan Sun’s website here.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.