East Haven Fire station support puppy gets new name

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A puppy has captured the hearts of residents and town officials in East Haven.

He was trapped in a locked, hot car and was rescued by town firefighters last week. Mayor Joseph A. Carfora says the car reached 122 degrees.

The puppy was surrendered to an animal control officer and has since become a fixture of the town. The mayor took a liking to the pup and calls were made to have the town take him in.

The fire department ended up taking him in and he became their station support dog, helping firefighters cope with the stress of the job.

A online vote was held by the fire department and nearly 7,000 votes were cast in just three days, according to Mayor Carfora.

Several fire department themed names were offered including Cinder, Spartan, Riggs, Ash and Jake a common name for firefighters.

At the end of the vote, the name Riggs came out on top.

“The East Haven Fire Department is deeply grateful to the residents of East Haven for taking the time to participate in this endeavor. Each vote not only solidified a name but also underscored the vital role the community plays in fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within the fire department,” said Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli.

In addition to his duties as a station support dog, he will also be an ambassador for the department.

“Riggs is an Eastie now,” said Mayor Carfora.

To follow Riggs on his journey, follow the East Haven fire department on Facebook or check out their website.

