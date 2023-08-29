UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

East Haven Fire station support puppy gets new name

Picture of newly named Riggs
Picture of newly named Riggs(East Haven Fire)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A puppy has captured the hearts of residents and town officials in East Haven.

He was trapped in a locked, hot car and was rescued by town firefighters last week. Mayor Joseph A. Carfora says the car reached 122 degrees.

The puppy was surrendered to an animal control officer and has since become a fixture of the town. The mayor took a liking to the pup and calls were made to have the town take him in.

The fire department ended up taking him in and he became their station support dog, helping firefighters cope with the stress of the job.

A online vote was held by the fire department and nearly 7,000 votes were cast in just three days, according to Mayor Carfora.

Several fire department themed names were offered including Cinder, Spartan, Riggs, Ash and Jake a common name for firefighters.

At the end of the vote, the name Riggs came out on top.

“The East Haven Fire Department is deeply grateful to the residents of East Haven for taking the time to participate in this endeavor. Each vote not only solidified a name but also underscored the vital role the community plays in fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within the fire department,” said Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli.

In addition to his duties as a station support dog, he will also be an ambassador for the department.

“Riggs is an Eastie now,” said Mayor Carfora.

To follow Riggs on his journey, follow the East Haven fire department on Facebook or check out their website.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said steady, heavy rain is expected to arrive early on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Mugginess and rain chances last into Wednesday
A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
File image
Brawl breaks out at Corrigan Correctional Institution

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said steady, heavy rain is expected to arrive early on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Mugginess and rain chances last into Wednesday
Firefighters called to old middle school in Hamden
Fire breaks out at old Hamden middle school
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Jumoke Academy middle schoolers to start at Hartford Conservatory
Jumoke Academy middle schoolers to start at Hartford Conservatory
Jumoke Academy middle schoolers to start at Hartford Conservatory