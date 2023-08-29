UConn Sports
Enfield Public Schools focus on safety as students begin new school year

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Students in Enfield sharpened their pencils and prepared to crack open their books.

The Enfield Public Schools District had its first day of school on Tuesday, and this year the focus was safety.

Many schools across the country, including Enfield High School, reevaluated the security of their buildings with the top priority of keeping staff and students safe.

Enfield High School Principal Erin Clark told Channel 3 that they were fortunate enough to have a state-of-the-art surveillance system and security personnel such as school resource officers to help monitor the building.

Clark added that she believed the best defense to keep everyone safe was early intervention.

EHS has dozens of resources like therapists, counselors, and support staff that encourages students to be open about their feelings.

Officials also reminded everyone to remain vigilant.

