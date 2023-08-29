UConn Sports
Fire breaks out at old Hamden middle school

Eyewitness News 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire broke out at the old Hamden Middle school on Monday.

The fire started on the first-floor gym.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire early and were able to extinguish it before it spread.

The building, located on Newhall Street, was shut down in 2002 over issues with contaminated soil.

Fire officials say they’ve gotten calls for roughly six fires there over the past few years.

The town is planning to knock down the abandoned building to turn it into a community campus.

They are looking to create a campus with housing, childcare, elderly services, an arts and cultural center, and food pantry.

