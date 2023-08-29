UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Florida preparing for Hurricane Idalia

Florida preparing for Hurricane Idalia
By Lorin Richardson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Hurricane Idalia is churning in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s Big Bend area, north of Tampa.

It’s expected to arrive as a powerful Category 3 storm bringing storm surge and high winds.

Hurricane Idalia made its presence known in the Florida Keys, with outer bands lashing Key West Tuesday.

Forecasters expect the storm will quickly intensify before making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 hurricane.

“Ten, 12 plus feet of storm surge could happen in some of those areas and storm surge is not something, you’re not going to win that battle,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Officials have ordered evacuations in low lying areas.

Many are heeding the warnings, boarding up homes and protecting businesses with sheets of plastic and sandbags.

“It has all the possibilities of flooding here, bigtime,” said Norma Vertolotti of Crystal River, Florida.

Those planning to ride out the storm have cleared grocery store shelves.

Long-time Florida resident Dave Iwaniec picked up some essentials and said the predicted storm surge has him worried.

“This is different. We haven’t seen this kind of water coming. Nine to 12 is something to look at,” Iwaniec said.

Idalia already passed Cuba, flooding parts of the western tip.

Forecasters expect after landfall in Florida, the storm will cross the peninsula and drench southern Georgia.

Idalia is expected to reach the Carolinas on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, at least 22 counties in Florida are under some kind of evacuation order.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain for early Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Rain, a storm chance and a drop in humidity
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall

Latest News

I-Team: Home warranty company sends felon to Connecticut home
I-Team: Home warranty company sends felon to Connecticut home
I-Team: Home warranty company sends felon to Connecticut home
I-Team: Home warranty company sends felon to Connecticut home
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain for early Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Rain, a storm chance and a drop in humidity
Florida preparing for Hurricane Idalia
Florida preparing for Hurricane Idalia