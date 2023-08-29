Florida preparing for Hurricane Idalia

(WFSB) - Hurricane Idalia is churning in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s Big Bend area, north of Tampa.

It’s expected to arrive as a powerful Category 3 storm bringing storm surge and high winds.

Hurricane Idalia made its presence known in the Florida Keys, with outer bands lashing Key West Tuesday.

Forecasters expect the storm will quickly intensify before making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 hurricane.

“Ten, 12 plus feet of storm surge could happen in some of those areas and storm surge is not something, you’re not going to win that battle,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Officials have ordered evacuations in low lying areas.

Many are heeding the warnings, boarding up homes and protecting businesses with sheets of plastic and sandbags.

“It has all the possibilities of flooding here, bigtime,” said Norma Vertolotti of Crystal River, Florida.

Those planning to ride out the storm have cleared grocery store shelves.

Long-time Florida resident Dave Iwaniec picked up some essentials and said the predicted storm surge has him worried.

“This is different. We haven’t seen this kind of water coming. Nine to 12 is something to look at,” Iwaniec said.

Idalia already passed Cuba, flooding parts of the western tip.

Forecasters expect after landfall in Florida, the storm will cross the peninsula and drench southern Georgia.

Idalia is expected to reach the Carolinas on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, at least 22 counties in Florida are under some kind of evacuation order.

