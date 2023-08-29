Great Kids: Teen theoretical physicist in the making is ahead of the curve

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A rising 8th grader who wants to be a theoretical physicist is already getting recognized for his brilliance.

Rithvik Suren, 13, was chosen to represent Connecticut in a prestigious science competition.

“My project was about generating electricity using the muons in our atmosphere,” said Rithvik.

Not only does he spend part of his summer at science camp but also earlier this year, Rithvik used his intellect to enter the nation’s premier middle school science competition.

“Those muons are flying through us every minute,” said Rithvik. “I want to generate electricity.”

He entered the competition in February and spent months proving his theory.

“Since muons are exactly like electrons but 200 times why can’t I generate that into electricity,” said Rithvik. “The hardest part was justifying that your idea could be possible, there’s not much research in what I’m trying to do.”

Rithvik submitted his video project to the competition one week before the deadline in April hoping to at least be noticed.

Not only was he was noticed but also the judges selected him as the state winner of that 3M Young Scientist Challenge, representing the state of Connecticut.

His parents including his dad, Suren Thirumappan, who’s an engineer help keep Rithvik grounded and his ideas organized.

“I always ask him to document and then we will have a discussion because he throws out ideas just like that,” said Suren.

Rithvik is still trying to wrap his brain around on just how much of big deal his selection really is.

His brain constantly at work so much so that he keeps a daily journal.

“The thing is I have many theoretical ideas,” said Rithvik. “At home I just jot them down and really research them.”

When it comes to changing the world, this would be-scientist/theoretical physicist is already way ahead of the curve.

