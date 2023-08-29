I-Team: Home warranty company sends felon to Connecticut home

(WFSB) - A home warranty can add coverage for repairs that are not covered by regular homeowner’s insurance.

However, Connecticut’s attorney general says the warranty often comes with a catch.

For more than a year, Rachel Sirois has had to walk past a toilet and other discarded materials outside of her East Hartford Home.

“I’d hate to see somebody else go through what we’ve gone through,” said Sirois.

Inside of the home, the bathroom is only partially functioning. There is no bathroom and no sink.

“If it’s cold out I turn on the shower, the warm water, to wash my hands after I use the restroom,” said Sirois.

In February 2022, a faucet in her bathtub started to leak, so Sirois submitted a claim with Choice Home Warranty or CHW.

It’s a company that offers policies on top of traditional home insurance.

A home warranty covers the repair or replacement of appliances and systems that wear down over time.

The I-Team read through Sirois’ contract with Choice Home Warranty. It said CHW would send out a “pre-screened, licensed and insured service technician” to service “breakdowns and repairs on covered systems and appliances.”

On February 9, 2022, CHW sent out Robert Oathout with RCE Construction and Handyman Services. CHW determined Sirois’ policy would cover the faucet replacement, but CHW would not pay for the upgrades or parts required to complete the job. Oathout himself claimed other things needed fixed.

“He came and looked at the bathtub, and basically said that it’s going to be a very large job. You’re going to have to pull out the wall to go behind and replace all the plumbing,” said Sirois.

The leaky faucet quickly turned into a full bathroom remodel.

In total, Sirois says they paid more than $8,900. Sirois says Oathout stopped responded or showing up to her home when the bathroom was only partially finished. She did not have a working toilet, shower, or sink.

When Sirois then looked up RCE Construction in Connecticut’s database for registrations, turns out Oathout was not legally allowed to contractor work at all.

CHW had sent an unregistered contractor to her home.

“If they’re going to send somebody that’s unlicensed to do my bathroom, I can’t imagine who they’d have to fix my appliances or anything else that I would have them come out to do,” said Sirois.

Sirois quickly canceled her contract with CHW and filed a complaint with Better Business Bureau.

CHW refunded Sirois the $332 she had paid into the policy to date, but CHW said it was not liable for the damages left behind by Oathout.

The response from CHW went on to say “Technicians are required to update CHW if there is any change to their licensure. CHW will review this matter internally and handle accordingly.”

However, it wasn’t just the fact that Oathout was not registered that bothered Sirois.

“I googled his name. He’s a criminal. They sent a felon to my house,” said Sirois.

In 2017, Oathout was convicted of defrauding elderly family and friends out of more than $400,000.

Oathout was released from federal prison on supervised release 5 months before he showed up at Sirois’ door.

This past May, he was placed back in federal custody after court records say Oathout tested positive for cocaine at least 10 times during his release.

So how did a felon with no contractor’s registration end up on CHW’s list of “pre-screened, licensed and insured service technicians”?

The I-Team tried asking CHW that question.

The I-Team called several numbers for CHW over several weeks. Our multiple messages and requests for comment were not returned.

The I-Team isn’t the only one investigating.

“We just want people to be really careful about home warranties,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

Tong says his office has received 47 complaints about CHW since 2019.

Arizona’s attorney general has already filed a lawsuit against CHW—claiming the company made “false promises” to consumers. That case is still making its way through the courts.

Tong says there is an issue across the home warranty industry: the fine print often lists more exclusions than people realize.

“People think they’re covered, and then they’re subject to ‘exclusions’ which is a fancy insurance term for we’re not covering it, you’re out of luck,” said Tong.

Tong’s main suggestions are to closely read over any contract before signing, and research who gets sent to your home.

Something Sirois wishes she had done when she first got the notice that Oathout was being sent for the repair.

“Research everyone you hire to come work on your house. Google their name, look at their reviews, even if they come referred, check them out,” said Sirois.

Sirois and her now husband used some of the cash from their wedding gifts to at least get a working toilet and shower. They are still flushing out how to pay for everything else.

Sirois filed a civil suit against Oathout’s company, and a judge ruled in her favor.

However, with Oathout back in custody, she isn’t expecting him to pay her back anytime soon.

She is waiting to see if she’ll qualify for a refund through the state’s home guaranty fund.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.