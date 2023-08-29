UConn Sports
Jumoke Academy middle schoolers to start at Hartford Conservatory

By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Kids who were supposed to start middle school Tuesday at Jumoke Academy will head to Hartford Conservatory instead.

Crews are fixing fire alarms inside Jumoke Academy’s SMaRT middle school campus.

To make sure everyone is safe, the district is sending students to the Hartford Conservatory instead, at 875 Asylum Street.

The district will have shuttle service every 20 minutes.

It’s unclear how long the change will last.

This does not affect elementary school students at Jumoke Academy.

