Manchester police seek suspects after attempted burglaries, shots fired report

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A shots fired and burglaries report led police to launch a search for suspects on Monday night.

Police said they responded to an apartment complex on Buckland Hills Drive just before midnight.

A witness told them that two males were spotted trying to break into a vehicle. They reportedly had been smashing windows.

The witness confronted the suspects, according to police. That caused them to flee into a vehicle that was parked near the entrance to the apartment complex.

Police said the witnessed followed the suspects to gather information about them.

“As the suspects sped away from the parking area in the vehicle, the witness heard the discharge of two gunshots,” Manchester police said in a news release.

The vehicle was described as a brown or gray sedan.

The suspects fled east on Buckland Hills Drive toward Hale Road.

Officers who arrived on the scene found two shell casings near one of the buildings.

They said one of the bullets hit an occupied apartment. It went through a window, continued through the apartment, and became lodged in the wall of a common hallway.

“Fortunately, the occupant of the apartment was asleep during the incident and sustained no injuries,” police said.

Investigators said they were unable to find where the second round went.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5575.

