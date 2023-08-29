UConn Sports
Man’s death in New Britain being investigated by Inspector General’s Office

New Britain Police generic
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The death of a man who died while receiving medical treatment is being investigated by the Inspector General’s Office.

City of New Britain officials said police responded to Columbia Street on Monday shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed individual who acted erratic.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Marcell Felix, was said to be acting that way in the presence of a toddler.

Officials said Felix’s behavior was consistent with someone who had ingested a narcotic substance.

Officers were able to safely secure Felix around 9:45 a.m., the city said.

The New Britain Fire Department arrived on the scene about 10 minutes later to provide help until an ambulance arrived.

Medics from the UConn Fire Department arrived to give Felix treatment and transport him to a hospital.

The city said that about an hour after he arrived at the hospital and received medical treatment from emergency room staff, Felix died.

The New Britain Police Department notified the Inspector General’s Office about the incident.

It will provide updates as its investigation continues.

