UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The preliminary hearing in the felony case for Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been pushed back nearly a month because the judge has COVID-19.

Jackson Mahomes was charged in May with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. He is accused of forcibly kissing a woman Feb. 25 in the office of an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant that she owned at the time.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday. Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Sutherland said during a scheduling conference over Zoom on Monday that he has COVID-19 and couldn’t be sure he would be well enough by Thursday, the Kansas City Star reported. The hearing was postponed until Oct. 24.

At the preliminary hearing, the prosecution is expected to outline its case and the judge will likely hear testimony from witnesses. Jackson Mahomes pleaded not guilty to the charges and is free on $100,000 bond.

The accuser, Aspen Vaughn, has since closed the restaurant. She said her business suffered from the publicity associated with the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall
forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mugginess and rain chances last into Wednesday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Latest News

A bullet from burglary suspects went through an apartment in Manchester late Monday night.
Burglary suspects fired bullet into Manchester apartment, police say
Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe...
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
A bullet from burglary suspects went through an apartment unit at a complex in Manchester. This...
VIDEO: Bullet from burglary suspects goes through Manchester apartment
From left, a woman who goes by the name of "Queen," views crosses put up in memory of the...
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says