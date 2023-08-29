UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House

FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit of the Americas, June 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Biden is hosting Chaves at the White House on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants.(Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House Tuesday, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants.

The two leaders are expected to discuss how the two nations can work together to strengthen economic ties through new jobs, advance democracy and promote orderly migration.

The Central American nation has emerged as an immigration hotspot, as migrants increasingly travel through the dangerous Darien Gap from Colombia into Central America and north into Costa Rica.

In June, Costa Rica and the U.S. agreed to open potential legal pathways to the United States for some of the Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants who are among the 240,000 asylum seekers in the Central American nation. Last year, Nicaraguans accounted for nine out of 10 applicants.

The agreement was aimed at reducing the pressure on Costa Rica’s overwhelmed asylum system and heading off asylum seekers who could give up on the slow process in Costa Rica, and instead set off for the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. is grappling with increasing numbers of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and clamped down on illegal crossings while offering expanded pathways following the end of pandemic-era restrictions at the border.

Chaves said in December the policies were being abused by people looking only to come work and then leave, and the policies would be tightened. As an alternative, officials offered a two-year work permit for Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Cubans in exchange for dropping their longer-term asylum cases.

Costa Rica, a nation of roughly 5 million people, is also grappling with increasing crime and murder, blamed largely on violence related to drug trafficking. The nation, once a passthrough for drugs moving from South America to the U.S., is increasingly becoming an important hub — and there’s a growing domestic market, too. Chaves has promised an increase in police presence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Mugginess and rain chances last into Wednesday
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Latest News

Jakub Cwieka of Newington was arrested as part of an investigation into a serious crash on I-84...
Drunk driving arrest made following I-84 crash that resulted in serious injuries
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
Police lights generic
Route 15 south closed in North Haven because of 2-vehicle crash
Hartford Public High School - back to school 2023 - WFSB
Back to School in Hartford: More than 100 new teachers welcomed on first day of class