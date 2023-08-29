Route 15 south closed in North Haven because of 2-vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south is closed in North Haven because of a two-vehicle crash.
The Department of Transportation reported that the crash closed the Wilbur Cross Parkway between exits 64 and 63 on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
