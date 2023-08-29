UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Route 15 south closed in North Haven because of 2-vehicle crash

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south is closed in North Haven because of a two-vehicle crash.

The Department of Transportation reported that the crash closed the Wilbur Cross Parkway between exits 64 and 63 on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Mugginess and rain chances last into Wednesday
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
An incident on I-91 north in Cromwell closed lanes just before exit 21 the morning of Aug. 28.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Cromwell
A crash slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash slows traffic on I-91 north in Cromwell
Route 6 reopens after serious crash
Route 6 reopens after serious crash