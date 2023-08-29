UConn Sports
Silver Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl out of Bridgeport

Aliyah Serrano.
Aliyah Serrano.(Bridgeport Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

Aliyah Serrano was reported missing by her biological father on Monday, police said. He was given full custody of Aliyah in July of 2023.

Her father told police he has not had physical contact with Aliyah since February 28, 2022. That was also when he last had physical contact with Aliyah’s mother, 33-year-old Valery Colon, of New Haven.

Aliyah has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 3′7″ tall and weighs 30 pounds, police said.

Police believe Aliyah is with her mother.

“The maternal grandparents have not reported Aliyah or their daughter Valery missing,” said Bridgeport police.

The Connecticut Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Aliyah on Monday.

“To fit the criteria for an amber alert there needs to be an imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” Bridgeport police said.

Anyone with information on Aliyah’s whereabouts is asked to call Bridgeport Detective Robert Pascone at 203-581-5254 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

