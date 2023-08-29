UConn Sports
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces. (Credit: WUSA via CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Police in Washington, D.C., say a 16-year-old girl is dead after a fight over sauces from McDonald’s.

They say she was out with friends on Sunday when one of them stabbed her.

The group had gone to a D.C. area McDonald’s around 2 a.m. Sunday. They were back in the car when an argument between the teens broke out over sweet and sour sauce.

The fight that followed spilled out of the car in front of the McDonald’s, and that is when Naima Liggon was allegedly stabbed twice by another 16-year-old teen.

The two were friends, according to a detective.

Liggon was taken by the other girls to nearby Howard University Hospital, where she died.

The suspect was stopped by police walking alone a block away from the stabbing scene and had a black folding knife in her possession.

“Beautiful, very intelligent young girl. My son’s only friend here. So he’s been impacted by this, and I would imagine all the rest of the kids in the neighborhood are as well,” Liggon’s neighbor said.

Family members say they knew almost nothing about what happened, only that Liggon was in Washington, D.C., with friends for a night out.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

