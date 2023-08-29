UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn Huskies Football - 2023 Season Preview

By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Watch the playlist above to see how the UConn Huskies football team is preparing for the 2023 season!

Channel 3′s UConn Football Special featured:

  • A one on one interview with head coach Jim Mora
  • Preview of Week 1 against NC State
  • How players from CT are making an impact
  • A chat with two of the voices of UConn football
  • How UConn is working to lessen football player injuries

The Huskies open up the season Thursday, August 31 at home against NC State. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain for early Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Rain, a storm chance and a drop in humidity
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
College student from CT fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-395 in Waterford
A 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall on Sunday night.
Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle outside UConn residence hall

Latest News

UConn men’s hockey promotes Tyler Helton to associate head coach
The UConn Huskies.
UConn men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule
A look at UConn's first night festivities for the men's and women's basketball teams from 2022.
SAVE THE DATE: UConn reveals the date of its ‘First Night’
The University of Connecticut's football team practices during the preseason.
How to get your hands on UConn football tickets