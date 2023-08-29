UConn Huskies Football - 2023 Season Preview
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Watch the playlist above to see how the UConn Huskies football team is preparing for the 2023 season!
Channel 3′s UConn Football Special featured:
- A one on one interview with head coach Jim Mora
- Preview of Week 1 against NC State
- How players from CT are making an impact
- A chat with two of the voices of UConn football
- How UConn is working to lessen football player injuries
The Huskies open up the season Thursday, August 31 at home against NC State. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
