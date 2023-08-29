UConn men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season on Monday.

The defending national champions will face 11 non-conference opponents in the regular season.

The Huskies will play in the Empire Classic and the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were set to hold their “First Night” festivities on Friday, Oct. 13 at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

