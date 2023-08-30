UConn Sports
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada

By CTV Network
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HALTON, Ontario (CTV Network) - Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after millions of bees fell off a truck and onto the road.

Crews had their hands full with 5 million bees out on the roadway.

Cleanup went on for hours as they worked to contain the bees and apiary boxes that spilled out onto the road.

This happened on Guelph Line, north of Dundas in Halton, Ontario, just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point, police were urging drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by and for pedestrians to also avoid the area.

Two hours later, Halton Regional Police posted on social media that a majority of the bees had been cleared and safely collected. Cleanup wrapped up shortly after.

At this point, there is no word on how the truck lost its load of bees.

Police said they were also leaving some of the crates behind for the remaining bees to naturally return to. They are thanking the beekeepers for their overwhelming response and for jumping in to help.

Copyright 2023 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

