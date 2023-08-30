Coventry school bus driver strike looms as contracts expire

COVENTRY, Conn. (WFSB) - Union leaders say school bus drivers in Coventry are ready to strike if their bus company does not come to the table and start negotiating.

The impending strike is set for Tuesday, causing a headache for parents who will have to drop their kids off and pick their kids up from school.

Coventry Public Schools posted an adjusted school schedule on their website in case the strike goes on as planned.

School buildings would extend their hours to accommodate the adjusted drop off and pickup times.

Union reps say drivers’ contracts expire on Friday, but contract discussions began back in April to try and avoid a strike in the first place.

Tony Leopre, principal officer of the Local 671 union says they are looking for the M+J bus company to meet area standards.

Leopre says under the current contracts, there is no healthcare or 401K plan, something they hope to get in the new contracts.

They are also looking for a pay bump. The union says on average drivers make $24.47 an hour, which is usually only attained after working at M+J for six years. Leopre says drivers starting out make roughly $19 per hour.

The union says they are looking to get $32 per hour, which they say is the standard in New England and Connecticut.

Leopre the strike could last as long as it takes to reach an agreement with M+J.

M+J did not have a comment on the potential strike.

Coventry’s superintendent, David J. Petrone says he is optimistic an agreement will be reached.

“As I stated on Friday, we are optimistic that an agreement will be reached and it will not be necessary to implement this extended schedule. I’ll keep you updated as soon as I have any updated information,”

School pickup and drop off schedule for Coventry Public Schools:

Coventry Grammar School and G. H. Robertson School

● Students can start being dropped off at 7:30 a.m.

● All students must be picked up no later than 4:30 p.m.

Capt. Nathan Hale Middle School and Coventry High School

● Students can start being dropped off at 7:00 a.m.

● All students must be picked up no later than 4:15 p.m.

A few items of which to be aware:

● Should an agreement be reached between M & J Bus and the Teamsters prior to September 1, we will notify families immediately.

● We kindly ask that families only use this extended supervision if necessary to avoid overwhelming

the system.

● This potential strike would also impact the operation of our late bus service, which will affect our athletes and those who stay for other after school activities.

● To ensure we have adequate supervision, we ask that families sign up for this service by completing a google form for each school at which your child(ren) attends.

Please complete a form for each child by clicking the link below:

CGS: CGS Extended Supervision Form

GHR: GHR Extended Supervision Form

CNH: CNH Extended Supervision Form

CHS: CHS Extended Supervision Form

