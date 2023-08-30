CT’s home buying market is still hot despite high interest rates

(WFSB) - If you have checked out interest rates lately, you know they are high.

These days interest on a new mortgage is anywhere between 7 and 7.5-percent.

But it’s not hurting the Connecticut real estate market one bit.

Traditionally, when interest rates are high it’s enough to keep some home buyers away.

But that’s not happening in Connecticut.

“The home market is still really hot, the Hartford County Connecticut area is the second-hottest market in the country besides Sacramento,” said Dawn Gagliardi, Realtor for Coldwell Banker.

Gagliardi said there is a lot of built-up demand because there is very little inventory.

“What’s happening now people are waiving inspections, they are paying with cash we are seeing so much competition,” Gagliardi said.

All that competition causes buyers to bid higher, and these days most homes are selling for more than the asking price.

If you are selling your home, you want the best offer and there’s one way to get it.

“The first thing to do was update the paint colors and neutralize it,” said Heather Yoreo, home stager.

Yoreo works with the realtor to make homes more attractive to sell.

“We brought in an accent chair, a couch ends tables all of these things to see how room can be used for their own furniture,” Yoreo said.

An older person had been living in this Bristol condo and things were a bit outdated. The goal is to make it clean and organized and nothing personal, which means no photos or signs of a pet.

“We try to make it no evidence of a pet, people are nervous about an allergic reaction, damage from pets,” said Yoreo.

“Buyers feel they don’t have to do anything when they move in and with staging people will pay 10 to 20 percent more with staging,” Gagliardi said.

A home can be someone’s biggest investment, and if you make a little investment to sell your home, there’s a better chance it will sell for more.

