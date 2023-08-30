UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.
FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Wednesday morning rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Today starts humid and unsettled
Mug shot of Vincent Rappoccio
19-year-old arrested for driving 115 mph on I-84
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
A group of children at a summer camp discovered human remains days ago along the Connecticut...
Summer camp children discover human remains along river in Massachusetts

Latest News

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
After Tesla relaxes monitoring of drivers using its Autopilot technology, US regulators seek answers
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewel store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery
Hartland crash - WFSB
Motorcyclist dead from crash in Hartland
In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Two men paddle on an inflatable duck down Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa amid floodwaters and high...
Idalia: Florida men paddle on inflatable duck down flooded street in Tampa