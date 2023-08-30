UConn Sports
Groton students head back to school with new initiatives, courses

By Olivia Schueller and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A new initiative in the Groton Public Schools district post-pandemic aims to unify the district.

Superintendent Susan Austin called it “Better Together.” She said to think of it as “one ship, one crew.”

Austin described it as everyone working together to be better students, educators, and staff.

The district said it also started offering new exciting courses this year.

A National Naval Defense Cadet Corps is a precursor to Junior ROTC.

There’s also “ed rising,” a state-designed course to grow student interest in becoming educators.

Both courses are career pathways.

Austin said her hope is that students find their passions through pathway courses and can pursue them after high school.

