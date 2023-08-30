How to prepare for a storm if you live on the shoreline during hurricane season

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Hurricane Idalia is about a thousand miles away from Connecticut, and is not expected to make any sort of direct impact here.

But residents from the shoreline part of the state know when a storm like Idalia hits Connecticut, the shoreline will likely take it on the chin.

“The water was 3.5 feet in the house,” said Jackie DeLaura, Niantic.

DeLaura lives and grew up in Niantic. She has lived through many hurricanes.

When asked what she does to prepare, DeLaura said, “Well you have to raise the furniture, lock the door, and leave!”

“While we are not getting a storm today or tomorrow, this is certainly the time to think about preparing for the time that we actually do,” said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police Department.

Chief Spera is also the State Emergency Management Association President.

He says the shoreline is most vulnerable to major storms.

“We get flooding on a normal bad storm, if we get any type of storm surge from a tropical storm or hurricane, that can level houses that are close to the beach,” Spera said.

Spera says now is the time to get some type of to-go bag ready.

The bag should have 48 hours worth of supplies like medication, copies of important documents, extra clothes, a flashlight, and some non-perishable food.

Water can be added when the storm is closer to landfall.

Towns are also preparing.

“Getting that shelter facility ready, if it’s needed, and getting real time information out to people so they are aware of what’s going on,” said Chief Michael Finkelstein, East Lyme Police Department.

The shelter facility is where East Lyme leaders work during major weather events.

They’re getting their ducks in a row now to make sure they can help residents during the next storm.

They are also reminding residents to get flood insurance sooner rather than later.

“You can’t just add it the week before the hurricane shows up. You have to have it at least 30 days prior to any flooding event in order to have things covered,” Julie Wilson, East Lyme Deputy Emergency Management Director.

Native Niantic residents know flooding is likely during the next major storm, and it’s gotten worse over time.

“When I was a young child, water didn’t come up as high as it does now. The water level has risen and now it will go right around the house,” DeLaura.

Hurricane season in Connecticut ends November 30.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.