UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands

A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By John Hood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia woman was shocked at learning a FedEx package being delivered to her was stolen right out of the delivery driver’s hands right in front of her home.

Jessica Saenz said she was working from her home last Thursday when her FedEx delivery driver knocked on her door frantically.

“She was crying, and then she said, ‘Can you open the door? Someone stole your package,’” Saenz told WWBT.

Saenz said she called the police and looked at her ring camera to see a man pacing step by step with the FedEx worker before snatching the package right from her hand and escaping into a white BMW parked out front.

“It was during the day, it could have been worse, but it’s getting out of control,” Saenz said.

As the robber took off, the FedEx worker headed to her vehicle to get her phone.

“It was unbelievable because it was right outside my house and this guy could have broken in and taken it from me,” Saenz said.

Saenz said she’s lived at her home for two years and has never had an issue with packages being stolen.

“I get packages here all day,” Saenz said. “Even that day, five minutes before the lady showed up, I had three packages from Amazon, and no one was here.”

Saenz said she believes the robbery was not random and that the person somehow knew the package contained a $1,600 iPad for her husband’s work.

“That was a valuable package that needed a signature, so for some reason, these guys knew it was something high value,” Saenz said.

The delivery driver told police the man walking with her claimed the package was his before he grabbed it and ran off.

Saenz said the delivery driver was shaken up but was able to write down the temporary plate numbers on the BMW. Those numbers were reportedly used a month earlier in association with another theft.

“Thank God we’re fine but he’s going to keep doing this to other people and that’s just sad,” Saenz said. “I hope the police can find this guy because it’s just not good for our community.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Aug. 30. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A taste of fall tomorrow before summer heat returns
Mug shot of Vincent Rappoccio
19-year-old arrested for driving 115 mph on I-84
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule

Latest News

FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements
Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies