Man dead after vehicle runs off road, crashes in Hartland

A 61-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartland on Tuesday evening.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 61-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartland on Tuesday evening.

State police received calls at 6:16 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash on Rt. 20 near West Street.

Troopers arrived at the scene a short time later, locating a vehicle that appeared to have lost control and driven off the road.

A 61-year-old man from East Hartland named Kenneth Rafoss was seriously injured in the crash.

First responders pronounced him deceased after arriving at the incident scene.

No further information was available about what may have caused the man to lose control, but an investigation continued on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred about 1/10th of a mile West of Hartland, near the intersection with West Street.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact Trooper Gryniuk #946, at Troop B, 860-626-1820.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

