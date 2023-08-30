Man speeds off in U-Haul truck after Waterford police pull him over

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterford said they’re looking for a man whom they pulled over, then sped off.

The driver was in a U-Haul truck with an Arizona marker plate AM15418.

He had been stopped for a motor vehicle violation in town.

Police said they were able to identify the driver’s passenger, who has ties to western Connecticut, specifically the Ansonia area.

“After the officer was talking with [the driver] at the window, he took off at a high-rate of speed,” Waterford police posted to social media on Wednesday.

They were looking to identify the driver.

Anyone with information was asked to Waterford police contact at 860-442-9451 extension 2269.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.