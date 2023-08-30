UConn Sports
Man speeds off in U-Haul truck after Waterford police pull him over

Waterford police sought the public's help to identify the driver of a U-Haul truck with Arizona...
Waterford police sought the public's help to identify the driver of a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates. They said he was pulled over for a motor vehicle violation, then sped off.(Waterford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterford said they’re looking for a man whom they pulled over, then sped off.

The driver was in a U-Haul truck with an Arizona marker plate AM15418.

He had been stopped for a motor vehicle violation in town.

Police said they were able to identify the driver’s passenger, who has ties to western Connecticut, specifically the Ansonia area.

“After the officer was talking with [the driver] at the window, he took off at a high-rate of speed,” Waterford police posted to social media on Wednesday.

They were looking to identify the driver.

Anyone with information was asked to Waterford police contact at 860-442-9451 extension 2269.

