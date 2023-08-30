UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Massive meteor lights up the sky

Take a Look at This: A massive meteor lights up the sky; tons of trash are pulled from the ocean. CNN, WBBM, PREFONTED AMS, THE OCEAN CLEANUP, COMED
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bright, fiery meteor turned night to day as it rocketed across the western U.S., and the incredible atmospheric event was caught on camera.

The huge fireball Sunday was shared with the American Meteorological Society by residents in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah.

NASA’s Meteor Watch estimated it was traveling at roughly 41,000 miles per hour as it ripped across the sky, illuminating the darkness.

They also received reports of loud booms and shaking in the areas, likely caused by shockwaves from the astonishing atmospheric event.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Wednesday morning rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A taste of fall tomorrow before summer heat returns
Mug shot of Vincent Rappoccio
19-year-old arrested for driving 115 mph on I-84
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule

Latest News

Spotted lanternfly
Senator announces plan to stop invasive spotted lanternfly
FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District...
Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says
Police found several casings near wear the woman was shot.
Investigation underway on Ferry Street in New Haven
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state...
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
Some people are trying to escape the hurricane by flying to Connecticut.
Flight cancelations reported at Bradley Airport due to Idalia