Meriden students head back to class as bus driver strike looms

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Students in Meriden headed back to school on Wednesday as a school bus driver strike loomed.

The potential strike continues to cause concern in the city.

Negotiations between New Britain Transportation and the drivers’ union have been going on since May and little progress has been made.

If no deal is reached soon, a strike will happen Friday.

The leader of Teamsters Local 671, the union that represents drivers, called the New Britain Transportation deal “the worst contract he’s ever seen.”

The union leader added that it offered drivers limited security, zero paid holidays, low wages, and no benefits.

Current hires start between $17 and $18 an hour and it takes nearly 25 years to make the top rate of around $25 an hour.

Some drivers Channel 3 spoke to said they’re already short staffed. They also said their routes are taking double the time due to having to pick up more students.

Eyewitness News reached out to the district’s superintendent for a comment but has yet to hear back.

