Millions expected to hit the road this Labor Day weekend

(WFSB) - Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend, and you might be one of them.

According to AAA, Thursday afternoon and early evening, along with most of the day on Friday is when you’ll see the most traffic out on the road.

“We’re on the way from Upper West Side, NYC on the way to the Cape,” said Michael Rosenblum.

But before Rosenblum can spend the holiday weekend visiting family, he first has to get there, and that means making his way up Interstate 95.

“I find this stretch of the road, very troubling. The choices, the noise, but when we get to the Cape, I’d say it’s worth it. Maybe,” Rosenblum said.

Something even some of the youngest travelers, like 7-year-old Vivaan Patel isn’t a fan of.

“Fast, crazy and traffic is annoying,” said Patel, of Massachusetts.

But millions of Americans will put up with it to make it to their picnics and parties this Labor Day weekend.

“Spending time with people I love, relaxing. That’s all you need,” said Maria Mazzella, of the Bronx.

Even if Mazzella isn’t crazy about prices at the pumps.

“The gas prices are a little high, we’re not loving it,” Mazzella said.

While prices started rising in mid-July, it’s not stopping many drivers for looking for one last summer road trip.

In Connecticut, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.80, six cents lower than it was over the holiday weekend last year.

With plenty of drivers on the road, there’s a good chance you’ll deal with congestion.

“The road has actually been a little bit hectic, but so far it’s not as bad as we thought,” said Mazzella.

But one thing you won’t see in Connecticut is construction.

Other than emergency situations, starting Friday morning and running through Tuesday morning, the state Department of Transportation is pausing all maintenance and construction activities.

It’s something it does during all major travel holidays.

“We travel endlessly, we’re retired, we’re ancient, we have the money. Somebody’s got to do,” Rosenblum said.

As for the gas prices, the thought is we could see them continue to drop, especially as we get ready to switch over to the winter blend later this fall.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.