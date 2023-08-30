Mold found in Windsor elementary school prompts concerns from parents

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Growing concerns over mold found at a Windsor elementary school prompted school officials to address the issue at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The school’s board of education and superintendent met with parents to address the issue after several photos of mold in at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary began circulating.

Superintendent Dr. Terrell says he’s seen a lot of pictures of mold at the school, but says there are a few that are not legitimate.

“I’ve seen some pictures posted that are not in my school, that’s not what the school looks like,” said Dr. Terrell.

One parent who attended Tuesday’s meeting claimed Dr. Terrell is lying.

“I have absolutely zero faith in the superintendent and his ability to keep our children and his staff in the building safe. He says he didn’t lie, he lied,” said Amanda Beane.

Parents say these photos of mold in the school have brought them to tears over their kid’s safety.

“It was a really hard time dropping him off yesterday morning for class. It’s scary sending your child into a building you know is not safe,” said parent Karen Mendoza.

During the meeting, one board member asked for immediate action.

“I’m asking that the students get moved to another location for teaching immediately.”

As the board of education continues to look closer at this issue, they plan to have a section on the public school’s website dedicated to informing parents about steps to keep their kids safe.

“Whether or not thats extra cleaning, hiring professionals to come and clean weekly and the most important thing for the public is to have trust for the town council and board and that means transparency of regular communicating,” said board of education president David Furie.

The board unanimously decided to work with the town manager to have specialists take a closer look at the school to see what they recommend as far as cleaning or testing.

The superintendent said he is willing to speak more on this at his regularly scheduled coffee hour Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.