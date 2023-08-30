UConn Sports
Police investigation underway on South Main Street in Torrington

Torrington police.
Torrington police.(Torrington police / Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Aug. 30, 2023
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation is underway on South Main Street in Torrington Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the investigation is at South Main Street and Brooker Street.

The fire department and an ambulance are also on scene, said police.

Police did not say what the investigation is about.

No further information was available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

