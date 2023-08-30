UConn Sports
Previewing three of Hartford’s mayoral candidates

Race for Hartford mayor continues
By Susan Raff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford voters are getting closer to choosing a new mayor.

The primary is on September 12 with three democrats on the ballot, and several potential candidates petitioning to get on the ballot.

The three candidates are Arunan Arulampalam, John Fonfara, and Eric Coleman.

Arulampalam is the endorsed candidate who is raising his family in Hartford. He has recently released his first TV ad.

“You got to communicate with voters through a whole number of mediums,” said Arulampalam.

He says he’s focused on reducing blight in residential areas, meaning keeping the area free of abandoned vehicles, nuisances, and garbage.

He believes there is a lot of potential, and also want’s to push for home ownership.

John Fonfara is a state senator who was born and raised in Hartford.

“Hartford will only be as strong as our neighborhoods, and that means focusing on quality of life,” said Fonfara.

Eric Coleman is a former state senator and is now a judge. He is calling to improve education to help youth succeed. “Early education and pre-school opportunities would be helpful to the young people in the city of Hartford, beyond that we need to do something with the student teacher ratio,” said Coleman.

Crime is one of the most pressing concerns, in 2021 Hartford earned a spot among the top 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.

“WE ARE fighting to combat the gun violence here, and we need someone strong to step up and address these issues because people are dying left and right,” said Maximillian Xavier from Hartford.

All three candidates are set to face off in their first debate on September 7. Channel 3 will host the debate from 7-8 p.m.

