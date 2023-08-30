UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of Leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Rare leatherback sea turtles have hatched on Ocracoke Island for the first time in almost two decades, according to officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The leatherback is the largest of all living turtles and is on the endangered species list.

Officials said the last time the sea turtle species hatched anywhere along the National Seashore was in 2007.

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.

The National Seashore first posted about the presence of the nest on June 22 when a leatherback mother turtle laid 93 eggs in her Ocracoke Island nest.

Officials said the incubation period for leatherback turtles is 70 days, and that so far 19 hatchlings have emerged from the nest and started their journey towards the ocean.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Wednesday morning rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A taste of fall tomorrow before summer heat returns
Mug shot of Vincent Rappoccio
19-year-old arrested for driving 115 mph on I-84
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
Spotted lanternfly
Senator announces plan to stop invasive spotted lanternfly
FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District...
Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says
Police found several casings near wear the woman was shot.
Investigation underway on Ferry Street in New Haven