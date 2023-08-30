UConn Sports
Senator announces plan to stop invasive spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly
Spotted lanternfly(Doug Pfeiffer)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator said there’s a plan to stop an invasive species that’s threatening crops and trees in the state.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference on Wednesday to call on Congress to pass the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act.

The news conference was set to happen at 12:30 p.m. at Great River Park in East Hartford.

Blumenthal said the new legislation would stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly because it poses a significant threat to the environment and the state’s agricultural economy.

The Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act designates the species as “a high-priority research and extension initiative” under the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Blumenthal said the designation authorizes the U.S. secretary of agriculture to make competitive grants available for research projects related to the mitigation of the spotted lanternfly to find creative solutions to stop the spread before Connecticut’s crops and trees species are further decimated.

State scientists have said that spotted lanternflies, which are native to Asia and were first found in Connecticut in 2018, have destroyed crops and trees in the northeast. They’ve put local farmers, winemakers, and brewers at serious risk.

Earlier this month, the Connecticut Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout for them on their vehicles, and destroy them.

The senator said he’ll be joined at the news conference by Dr. Vicki Smith from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, and CAES researchers.

