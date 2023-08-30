Silver Alert issued for missing teen out of East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – East Lyme police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

June Ellen Young has been missing since Sunday, police said.

Young has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5′1″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Authorities said Young left overnight with 20-year-old William Stanley.

William Stanley (East Lyme Police Department)

Stanley is about 6′ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder of “Cart Write,” police said.

East Lyme police said Young and Stanley may be in a blacked out 2022 GMC Denali with a Colorado plate, or a teal Ford Maverick with a paper plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lyme police at 860-739-5900.

