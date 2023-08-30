UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Silver Alert issued for missing teen out of East Lyme

June Young.
June Young.(East Lyme Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – East Lyme police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

June Ellen Young has been missing since Sunday, police said.

Young has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5′1″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Authorities said Young left overnight with 20-year-old William Stanley.

William Stanley
William Stanley(East Lyme Police Department)

Stanley is about 6′ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder of “Cart Write,” police said.

East Lyme police said Young and Stanley may be in a blacked out 2022 GMC Denali with a Colorado plate, or a teal Ford Maverick with a paper plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lyme police at 860-739-5900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Aug. 30. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A taste of fall tomorrow before summer heat returns
Mug shot of Vincent Rappoccio
19-year-old arrested for driving 115 mph on I-84
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule

Latest News

Torrington police.
Police investigation underway on South Main Street in Torrington
Labor Day Traffic
Troopers prepare for Labor Day weekend traffic
U.S. Postal Inspectors announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the...
USPS: $50K reward offered in Windsor armed robbery of carrier
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Aug. 30. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A taste of fall tomorrow before summer heat returns