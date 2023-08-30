Troopers prepare for Labor Day weekend traffic

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - With the Labor Day weekend just days away, Connecticut State Troopers are reminding drivers to be prepared for more traffic on roadways throughout the state.

State Troopers will be out patrolling the highways and protecting the public all weekend long as people continue to get together at the beach, at backyard barbeques and local parks.

This translates to more vehicles on the roads. Starting at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, Troopers from each of the agency’s 11 troops will be conducting roving DUI patrols.

In addition, Troopers will be on the waterways patrolling on State Police watercraft, as many residents are expected to take to rivers and lakes this weekend.

“As of today, the forecast is very promising – which makes outdoor gatherings welcome. The State Police expects traffic to be heavy during this long holiday weekend, so we ask drivers to remember that arriving safely should always be their number one priority,” noted Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police. “Drivers should plan for plenty of time to reach their destination. Expect road delays, proceed with caution and remember that following traffic rules is everyone’s responsibility.”

Connecticut State Troopers remind all motor vehicle operators:

If you plan to consume alcohol or use cannabis, then please designate a driver so that this long holiday weekend is not marred by a tragedy. Drinking or using cannabis before getting behind the wheel is a deadly combination, so planning ahead is crucial. If you are on the road and see what you suspect is an impaired driver, please call 911, as this is a true emergency.

Always obey the Move Over Law, which requires “Any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more emergency vehicles that are stationary or traveling significantly below the posted speed limit and located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”

As always, Troopers will consistently work toward preventing accidents on Connecticut’s roads and highways. Obeying the rules of the road is everyone’s responsibility: buckle up, adhere to the speed limit, put down cell phones, and concentrate on the primary job when behind the wheel - driving.

Stats from 2022 Labor Day Weekend:

Calls for service: 6,153

Motorist Assists: 497

Speeding: 377

Total traffic violations: 819 (to include: seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, distracted driving, etc.)

DUI arrests: 30 (11 accident, 19 onsite)

Motor vehicle accidents: 345

