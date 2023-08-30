UConn Sports
UConn hopes its offense can build on last year’s success

UConn football coach Jim Mora hopes the team's office can build on last year's success.
By Joe Zone
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football team’s offense was slowed the first season under new head coach Jim Mora.

Starting quarterback Ta’quan Roberson, the junior transfer from Penn State, suffered a season-ending injury on the second series of the first game.

UConn’s offense had to regroup, and along the way, suffered injuries to other key players.

The Huskies rallied to win six games and get a bowl invite.

Mora said he is hopeful the offense can build on last season’s successes as it takes the field for the season opener against NC State.

“We hope we can be a little more divisive,” Mora said. “Every week’s a little different: What you’re trying to emphasize, how teams are playing you, what to do to attack. The fact that we have healthy receivers right now, healthy tight ends, more receivers and tight ends, more productive players than we’ve had in the past at this point really helps us. [We have] multiple quarterbacks in the system that understand the offense and what we’re trying to do. As coaches, we’re comfortable asking them to do more things, game plan more specific plays, each week add things. All of that can be a positive.”

UConn will run its offense behind all-American lineman Christian Haynes, a redshirt senior, who’s on several watch lists as a candidate for outstanding offensive lineman.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

The University of Connecticut's football team practices during the preseason.
UConn looks to slow down a strong NC State offense
UConn's new starting quarterback is Joe Fagnano, according to coach Jim Mora.
UConn's starting quarterback race was down to three candidates
