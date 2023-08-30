UConn looks to slow down a strong NC State offense

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The UConn football team opens the season Thursday night against an NC State team with an offense that has the potential to score a lot of points.

UConn head coach Jim Mora talked about the challenges of going up against the Wolfpack’s offense.

“From a defensive standpoint, there’s a big challenge. The offensive coordinator, the quarterback, the line coach, they were all together at Virginia two years ago. The offensive coordinator was at Syracuse last year. All three together at NC State. So we’re not really looking at our game film from last year’s game, except for players and how they’ll use them. We know they are creative in how they use players. We watched Virginia, they’re creative in in how they use their tight ends. They have a lot of tight end bodies, good tight end bodies, it will be a challenge for us,” Mora said.

UConn is a 14.5-point underdog and there is always the possibility that the Wolfpack may be looking ahead to their home opener next week against Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.