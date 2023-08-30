UConn’s football coach has more confidence in the team’s defense this year

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut football coach Jim Mora said he has a lot more confidence in his defense than last year.

That’s for good reason.

The team has had a lot more time to work on it and get things figured out.

Mora said he thinks they’re way ahead of last season when NC State scored 41 points on the Huskies.

“Schematically, there’s a better understanding among the players of what we’re trying to do, what they’re supposed to do,” Mora said. “I think they’re more connected to each other in terms of knowing what each other are going to do. They’re more comfortable, lots of repetition, playing calmer. Last year early, we were making lots of changes. Now, we’ve had seven or eight games, where we’re doing the stuff that we got good at. We had a spring where we were able to focus on it, good training camp. There’s a level of comfort that creates a level of confidence because of repetition. Defense shouldn’t be complicated, do your job, have great technique, set your hair on fire, and to the ball. We’re going to try to do that without setting out hair on fire.

The UConn defense will be put to the test right away with the first game of the season against an offense where the coach, quarterback, and offensive coordinator have been together for three seasons.

The Huskies play NC State on Thursday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

