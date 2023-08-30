UConn’s starting quarterback race was down to three candidates

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – University of Connecticut football coach Jim Mora waited until the week before the season opener to name his starting quarterback.

It was a three-man competition between last year’s opening day starter, Ta’quan Roberson, who was injured in the first quarter of the first game, sophomore Zion Turner, who replaced Roberson when he went down, and Joe Fagnano, the transfer from Maine who played for three seasons under UConn’s offensive coordinator Nick Chartlon, who was the head coach at Maine when Fagnano was there.

“We have three guys who can go in and get the job done,” Mora said. “That’s a luxury. Some people think that if you have more than one quarterback, you don’t have any. I don’t think that’s true in this case because we have three who can play right now. We decided as a staff to go with Joe. You pick a guy, you support the heck out of him. You go with him and if there’s a reason down the road to make a change, you do that, but right now, we throw all our support at one guy.”

Fagnano last season at Maine threw for more than 2,200 yards and 15 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

He has 2 years of eligibility left at UConn.

