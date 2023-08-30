UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn’s starting quarterback race was down to three candidates

Coach Jim Mora waited until a week before the season opener to name Joe Fagnano as the team's starting quarterback.
By Joe Zone
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – University of Connecticut football coach Jim Mora waited until the week before the season opener to name his starting quarterback.

It was a three-man competition between last year’s opening day starter, Ta’quan Roberson, who was injured in the first quarter of the first game, sophomore Zion Turner, who replaced Roberson when he went down, and Joe Fagnano, the transfer from Maine who played for three seasons under UConn’s offensive coordinator Nick Chartlon, who was the head coach at Maine when Fagnano was there.

“We have three guys who can go in and get the job done,” Mora said. “That’s a luxury. Some people think that if you have more than one quarterback, you don’t have any. I don’t think that’s true in this case because we have three who can play right now. We decided as a staff to go with Joe. You pick a guy, you support the heck out of him. You go with him and if there’s a reason down the road to make a change, you do that, but right now, we throw all our support at one guy.”

Fagnano last season at Maine threw for more than 2,200 yards and 15 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

He has 2 years of eligibility left at UConn.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Aug. 30. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A taste of fall tomorrow before summer heat returns
Mug shot of Vincent Rappoccio
19-year-old arrested for driving 115 mph on I-84
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule

Latest News

The University of Connecticut's football team practices during the preseason.
UConn looks to slow down a strong NC State offense
UConn looks to slow down a strong NC State offense
UConn looks to slow down a strong NC State offense
Jim Mora
UConn's football coach waited until the week before opener to name starting quarterback
UConn offense - WFSB
UConn hopes its offense can build on last year’s success