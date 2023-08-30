USPS: $50K reward offered in Windsor armed robbery of carrier

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - U.S. Postal Inspectors announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects.

The suspects pictured above were involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier on Seymour Street in Windsor on Aug. 28.

At approximately 4:07 p.m. on Monday, U.S. Postal Inspectors responded to a report of an armed robbery of a letter carrier.

One subject was described as a young Hispanic male wearing a black pull-over hoodie, a light colored surgical mask, and khaki pants.

The second subject was described as a young male dressed in all black, with a black hoodie and black ski-mask..

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

