USPS: $50K reward offered in Windsor armed robbery of carrier

U.S. Postal Inspectors announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in Windsor.(USPS)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - U.S. Postal Inspectors announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects.

The suspects pictured above were involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier on Seymour Street in Windsor on Aug. 28.

At approximately 4:07 p.m. on Monday, U.S. Postal Inspectors responded to a report of an armed robbery of a letter carrier. 

One subject was described as a young Hispanic male wearing a black pull-over hoodie, a light colored surgical mask, and khaki pants. 

The second subject was described as a young male dressed in all black, with a black hoodie and black ski-mask..

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

