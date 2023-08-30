Waterbury special education teacher says she was wrongly fired from the district

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury special education teacher is fighting back after she said she was wrongly fired from the school district this summer.

She claims the district retaliated against her after she filed a complaint about sexual harassment at Kennedy High School.

As the new school year gets underway in Waterbury and kids go back to class looking for familiar faces, there’s one face they won’t see at Kennedy.

“I am not a teacher anymore they took that away from me,” said Gregoria Hicks.

Hicks, a former Waterbury special education teacher, was fired in May.

Her story begins in late 2019. She said a male colleague put his head on her shoulder in a one-on-one meeting.

“It was very uncomfortable I felt violated,” Hicks said.

She said she complained to HR, and her colleague took it out on her.

“He would take away paraprofessionals,” said Hicks. “He took cases away from me.”

Hicks said she was at a breaking point, taking an approved, unpaid medical leave of absence in early 2021.

“In March 2021 my kids were coming back and I didn’t have it, to hold it together,” Hicks said.

Hicks filed a complaint with the state’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (CHRO), which investigates discrimination claims.

According to paperwork Eyewitness News obtained, that initial claim was dismissed.

But her work environment was about to change.

Hicks said that the district’s solution was to transfer her away from Kennedy High School where she had already built relationships with students and families and move her to another building.

“They transferred me out because I was unhappy,” said Hicks.

Eyewitness News found the notes from a board of education meeting on June 17th, 2021, where Hicks’ name was listed under involuntary transfers.

“It seems to have all the earmarks of a false reason to transfer her,” said employment attorney and Quinnipiac University professor Gary Phelan.

Phelan said that involuntary transfer is where the district went wrong.

“My first question as a lawyer would be ‘have you transferred every other employee here who is unhappy?’ Because if that’s not the case, you singled my client out,” Phelan said.

In early 2023, the CHRO found reasonable cause for a discrimination case based on the involuntary transfer.

But months later, Hicks was fired because the school said they could not hold her position any longer, though she claims she told them she was ready to go back to work in the fall.

“By May 10, she sends me the termination letter,” said Alex Taubes, Hicks’ attorney. “The purpose was to punish Gregoria.”

Taubes said the CHRO acts as a decision maker in cases like these. He said Hicks’ CHRO hearing will likely occur next year.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Waterbury Public School district for their comment on Hicks’ case but they declined, citing their long-standing HR practices.

“Everything that they did to me, my students were affected,” Hicks said.

