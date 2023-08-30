UConn Sports
West Hartford students head back to class in schools that ‘make that grade’

Conard High School principal Jamahl Hines talks about the excitement of the first day of school.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students returned to the classroom in West Hartford on Wednesday.

They, along with teachers, and parents, had reason for a little pep in their step.

Both Conard and Hall high schools were named among the very best in the state, according to two lists.

The education website Niche ranked them as two of the top 20 public high schools in Connecticut.

U.S. News and World Report also named both West Hartford high schools as part of its top 20.

Both of West Hartford's public high schools made the grade on a national list.

