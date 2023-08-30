Young suspects accused of trying to escape custody, damaging van

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Young suspects already in custody for prior crimes have been accused of trying to escape, and damaging a van in the process.

State police said the attempted escape happened on a Hartford Juvenile Detention Center transit van on Monday.

“An investigation revealed two juvenile offenders had damaged the van while attempting to escape from custody,” troopers said.

Two juveniles were charged with first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and attempt to escape custody.

They were given a court date of Wednesday at Hartford Juvenile Court.

No other details were released.

