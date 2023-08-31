27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man was killed in a work-related farming accident Tuesday morning in Minnesota, officials said.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at Miller Sellner Implement in Sleepy Eye.

According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Brett Trebesch was treated at the scene and taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center where he later died.

Officials have not given details about the accident.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Trebesch’s family to help pay for funeral costs.

According to the GoFundMe, Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and their 1-year-old daughter Gigi.

“The love Austin had for his family and friends was evident. When Austin wasn’t spoiling his girls, he was helping out on the family farm, working on his truck, renovating their house, or enjoying a drink of Sun Drop,” the GoFundMe read in part. “Austin was a truly amazing person whose impact will forever be felt.”

The death is being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

