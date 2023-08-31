Businesses in New London team up with police department

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Business owners in New London are teaming up with the police department to try and get more officers onto the force.

Right now, NLPD has 64 sworn officers. However, there are an additional 16 open positions. City leaders say the tricky part is getting people to apply to those positions.

“I’m always grateful and thankful for them,” David Preka said. “They do such an amazing job.”

Preka knows the importance of first responders first-hand. His business, Muddy Waters Cafe, had a fire earlier this month.

Muddy Waters is one of many Bank Street businesses hoping for more patrols downtown.

“That’s the number one priority,” Preka said. “People just feel a lot safer when they know there’s the presence of the police.”

Sal D’Angelo agrees. He’s the owner of Blue Duck Bar and Kitchen.

“We want to make everybody on our strip here feel safe,” D’Angelo said. “It would deter a lot of people from making a poor choice or doing something that could harm someone else.”

Multiple business owners met with city leaders last week to get more patrols. NLPD says it’s a great idea, the only problem is manpower.

“We can’t be everywhere at once,” NLPD Capt. Matthew Galante said. “If a higher priority call for service comes in, the officers are responding to that location and we may not be able to be in a specific neighborhood or area.”

Capt. Galante says officers are regularly patrolling all parts of the city. However, they are often on calls. About 8-10 officers are on each shift and they are stretched thin.

“It would benefit the existing officers who are currently working for not having to work as many shifts and as long as shifts as they have,” Galante said. “Some of these officers are working 12 or 16 hour shifts multiple days in a row because of these staffing shortages.”

Bank Street did have a shooting earlier this month, but police say it was targeted and the public is not in any danger. Police say there has not been any type of increase in violence in the city lately.

“People feel much safer, people are more inclined to walk the streets and furthermore drive and go to these places of business for sure,” Preka said.

