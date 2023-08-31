UConn Sports
‘Calling All Brothers’ welcomes students back with a high-five and applause

By Wendell Edwards
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of men also known as “Calling All Brothers” has been lining up at Hartford schools to welcome students back.

At West Middle Community in Hartford, every student got a round of applause and high-five.

Monajiah Williams, 5th grader, said, “It was pretty fun. I almost broke my legs…my sister is pretty short.”

Everyone got the kind of welcome designed to give them the best start of the day.

“I think it’s important to support all these kids going into the school because they just need that energy and they need to see the adults are here,” said Nigel Manhurtz, member of Calling All Brothers.

All the men come from the community who live and work here and many of them are just here to help and encourage.

Lawrence Mound, a member of Calling All Brothers, said, “we are the community. When they see me, they say there goes the chef that was at the school. It’s very important for all of us to come out.”

“Calling All Brothers” has been greeting kids like this since 2015.

“Every year, it just gets bigger and better,” said A.J. Johnson, member of Calling All Brothers.

A.J. Johnson helped organize this effort saying that it really is about giving back to the children.

“It’s just an amazing feeling. The children love it. The parents love it,” said Johnson. “There’s nothing like showing up and seeing a bunch of people giving positive energy in this space.”

They are the brothers that answered the call to ensure these kids know and feel not just welcomed but truly special.

