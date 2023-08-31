Community figurehead resigns after hate charged comments

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A member of the Bristol Rotary Club and farmer’s market came under fire, accused of making some disturbing and racially charged comments on his Facebook page.

“Freedom of speech is a big thing, but how far does it go before you’re hurting somebody,” said Brianna Schlosser, Bristol.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano posted this video update to his Facebook page Tuesday night.

He references a racist hate group who stood in Bristol earlier this month holding a sign that read “KEEP CT WHITE”.

The group took a photo while holding the sign.

That photo has been circulating around social media for around two weeks.

On the heels of those actions, a community figurehead, Jim Albert, posted his own contentious comments on Facebook.

“As a direct result of the alleged event, it’s come to our attention there were divisive comments also from a rotary member also involved with the Farmer’s market,” said Mayor Caggiano.

Albert is now facing consequences.

“This statement was very disturbing to me personally and after discussing the incident with the Rotarians, Jim Albert has resigned from the rotary club and will not be associated with the farmer’s market moving forward,” Mayor Caggiano announced.

Some wonder why Albert was given the opportunity to resign, alluding he may have gotten off easy.

“Did they tell him he had to resign? Or did they fire him? There’s a difference, right. You’re telling him he has to resign but there’s benefits to that. I find that troubling,” Said Corrie Betts, member of Hate Advisory Board for the Connecticut NAACP. “You cannot change people’s feelings and mindset but what you can do is hold them accountable.”

Community members say they’re glad Albert is no longer in a position to deal with the community.

“Everybody just wants to feel safe and be safe. But at the end of the day, if people who have your best interest are not making it that way then it’s kind of hard to feel that,” Schlosser said.

Channel 3 reached out to Albert, but have not heard back.

Mayor Caggiano says the Bristol Police Department is working with state and federal authorities to investigate the group posing in that photo.

