UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Garage fire damages two buildings in Hartford

Firefighters responded to the corner of Bond Street and Franklin Avenue.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A blaze in a single-story garage caused damage to two residential buildings on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received calls around 3:54 a.m. for a fire at the corner of Bond Street and Franklin Avenue.

Firefighters arrived a short time later, locating a garage that had caught fire behind a large brick building.

According to officials, the four bays of the detached garage were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters charged multiple hoses, quickly extinguishing the fire.

The roof of the one-story garage partially collapsed, and two buildings were externally damaged by radiant heat.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents of the building.

The fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
One dead in Groton crash involving dirt bikes
Group of dirt bikers took bike, left victims after deadly Groton crash
College student from CT shot, killed entering wrong home
Deadly shooting of college student from CT deemed justified, police say

Latest News

Here is the morning business report for Thursday Aug. 31.
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Airport chaos, Push back against Shein, Single parents income
The following is a technical discussion written by Channel 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: From a taste of fall to a potential heat wave
A driver slammed a vehicle into St. Stephen's Pentecostal Church.
Vehicle crashes into church; building damaged
A driver slammed a vehicle into St. Stephen's Pentecostal Church.
Vehicle crashes into church; building damaged