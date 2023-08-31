Garage fire damages two buildings in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A blaze in a single-story garage caused damage to two residential buildings on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received calls around 3:54 a.m. for a fire at the corner of Bond Street and Franklin Avenue.

Firefighters arrived a short time later, locating a garage that had caught fire behind a large brick building.

According to officials, the four bays of the detached garage were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters charged multiple hoses, quickly extinguishing the fire.

The roof of the one-story garage partially collapsed, and two buildings were externally damaged by radiant heat.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents of the building.

The fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal’s Office.

