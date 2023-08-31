UConn Sports
A fire engulfs home leaving three people displaced

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a residence on Fishtown Road in the Mystic section of Groton.

This incident happened at approximately 3:06 a.m. on Thursday. Dispatch received a call from the homeowner about a fire in his kitchen.

By the time Groton Police arrived on scene, they quickly responded and confirmed the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

Officers confirmed the three adult residents had all safely evacuated the home. Unfortunately, a pet dog died in the fire.

Many fire crews including members of the Mystic Fire Department, Old Mystic Fire Department, Noank Fire Department, etc. responded.

The New London County Canteen arrived on scene and assisted with providing aid to those displaced by the fire.

A neighboring home in the area of Rhonda Drive was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Due to the significant damage from the fire, the home was deemed inhabitable.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police (860) 441-6712.

